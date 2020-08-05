Weather Authority: Seasonable conditions return Wednesday in wake of Isaias

As the region begins to recover from the damage left behind from Tropical Storm Isaias, expect seasonable summertime conditions to return to our area.

Morning conditions will be radically different than they were 24-hours ago. While Tuesday's intense weather brought gusting winds that peaked near 45 MPH in Philadelphia, 72 MPH in Ocean City and 109 MPH on Long Beach Island, Wednesday's conditions will feature calm wind speeds.

Philadelphia will reach 86 degrees on Wednesday as clear skies will give way to plenty of sunshine.

Conditions will remain dry overnight, but the area could see some pop-up storms on Thursday and Friday. The unwanted rainfall could add to totals that caused widespread flooding. Philadelphia received just over 4" of rain Tuesday, but areas in Montgomery County saw rainfall totals eclipse 8".

Weekend weather will be sunny and warm on Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching the upper 80s. FOX 29's Weather Authority is predicting another possible round of pop-up showers on Monday and Tuesday of next week,

WEDNESDAY: Warm, humid. High: 87

THURSDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 81, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 83, Low: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 67

