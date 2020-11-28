Weather Authority: Seasonable Saturday with mix of sun and clouds

A cloudy morning will give way to plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Saturday.

Morning temperatures will be chilly, aided by dense cloud cover that will begin to break up as the afternoon approaches. Conditions will be seasonable for the bulk of the day with highs reaching the mid-50s.

Philadelphia and surrounding counties will peak at 57 degrees on Saturday, while areas near the Poconos will be much cooler.

A nearly identical weather day will wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Showers will move in on Monday and washout the last day of November.

___

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. High: 57, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Sunshine, seasonable. High: 56, Low: 35

MONDAY: Wet and windy. High: 64, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 48, Low: 45

___

