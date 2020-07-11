Weather Authority: Seasonable Sunday wraps up weekend

Humidity will subside on Sunday, but sunshine and heat will continue as the weekend wraps up.

Morning conditions will be sunny and warm with temperatures reaching the 70s. Sunshine will remain through the afternoon as temperatures rise into the 80s. A few passing clouds will hang in the sky as the evening approaches.

FOX 29's Scott Williams forecasts a high of 90 degrees for Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Expect a chance of a pop-up thunderstorm on Monday with otherwise seasonable conditions. Temperatures will fall back into the high 80s on Monday and Tuesday before ticking back up into the 90s on Wednesday through the weekend.

___

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 71

MONDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 88, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Humid, sunny. High: 87, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 90, Low: 69

___

