Weather Authority: Seasonable temperatures with sunshine on Wednesday

Expect a comfortable Wednesday with temperatures hovering in the low-to-mid 70s and plenty of sunshine across the region.

Morning conditions will be noticeably cool as the rapid transition from summer to fall continues. Temperatures in Philadelphia will be around 50 degrees as you head out the door.

Hazy skies brought on by the wildfire smoke out west will give way to bright sunshine, as temperatures rise through the 60s. Philadelphia is forecasted to reach a high of 72 degrees.

A dose of summer will return to the region on Thursday as humidity ramps up and temperatures near 80 degrees. The heat will be fleeting, however, as fall-like conditions with temperatures in the 60 are slated for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 72,

THURSDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 79, Low: 61

FRIDAY: a.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 68, Low: 58

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 65, Low: 48

