Weather Authority: Seasonable Wednesday with mix of sun and clouds

Expect a pleasant summer day in Philadelphia and surrounding counties on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the upper-80s.

Morning conditions will be mild as temperatures sit in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s as the afternoon approaches with some sunshine and clouds. Expect a high of 88 in Philadelphia around late afternoon.

A similar weather day across the Delaware Valley will follow on Thursday with conditions expected to be slightly more humid.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking a storm system that could bring thunder to our region by Friday and linger into Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 88

THURSDAY: Humidity returns. High: 86, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Storms likely. High: 86, Low: 69

SATURDAY: Chance of pop up storms. High: 92, Low: 73

