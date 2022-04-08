Weather Authority: Seasonable weekend to see spotty showers, cool temperatures ahead of warm up

Saturday's conditions will be seasonable with clouds and spotty showers possible.

Temperatures will top in the 50s this weekend ahead of the 70s in the coming days.

Saturday's temperatures are a few degrees below average and some pop-up showers could move through the Delaware Valley in the afternoon.

Sunday will be cooler and breezy but sunny.

Looking ahead, conditions will improve and feel more like May.

SATURDAY: Spotty shower. High: 58, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 41

MONDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 62, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Hello 70s. High: 76, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Stays warm. High: 75, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 75, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 58

