Weather Authority: Seasonable weekend with scattered showers slated for Delaware Valley

A seasonable weekend is forecasted for the Delaware Valley as conditions start to stabilize following roller coaster temperatures over the last several days.

Forecasters expect overnight conditions to dip into the 30s across the region, with several areas bottoming out near the freezing point.

Sunshine will return on Saturday and help warm the region into the 50s during the afternoon. FOX 29's Scott Williams expect temperatures to top out around 60 degrees.

Scattered showers will dampen Sunday morning and early afternoon plans, as temperatures linger in the upper 50s. The latest models show the heaviest rain will center around Philadelphia and its suburbs around 11 a.m.

Patchy showers will continue into the afternoon, but forecasters believe the threat of rain will lessen as Sunday continues.

Temperatures will reach back into the mid-60s early next week with another chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 58, Low: 36

SUNDAY: Cloudy, showers. High: 57, Low: 44

MONDAY: Dry, mild. High: 59, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 67, Low: 46

