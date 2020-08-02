Weather Authority: Severe morning storms lead to hot, humid Sunday

Early morning storms that triggered tornado warnings in areas north of the city have since exited the region, leaving some scattered rain and clouds.

Conditions for the bulk of Sunday will be seasonable with intense heat during the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures across the region will sit in the high 80s and some spots will creep into the 90s. However, rising dew points will make conditions feel like the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for our area which will take effect from noon to 8 p.m.

Conditions are expected to worsen on Monday into Tuesday as Hurricane Isaias moves up the coast. A large system of severe weather is forecasted to impact our area and bring buckets of rain and gusting winds.

SUNDAY: Hot, scattered storms. High: 93, Low: 74

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 85, Low: 76

TUESDAY: Isaias rain. High: 79, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Leftover shower. High: 86, Low: 70

