Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for region, watch remains

article

A thin band of powerful storms swept across the Delaware Valley on Sunday night with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey around 7 p.m. Those warnings expired across the region just before 10 p.m.

The Philadelphia-area will remain under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. as the back half of the storm pulls through our area. Rain, which could be heavy at times, is expected to linger during the midnight hour.

Calmer conditions will follow the storms. Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s. A trend of cool and dry weather is forecasted for the Philadelphia area through the weekend.

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 42

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 51, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Dry chilly. High: 42, Low: 30

