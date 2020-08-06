Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for areas in Delaware, New Jersey
PHILADELPHIA - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following counties in New Jersey and Delaware as a band of heavy storms plows through the region eastward.
New Jersey
Southern Atlantic County
Northwester Cape May County
Central Cumberland County
Southern Salem County
Delaware
Southcentral Sussex County
Northeastern Kent County
Warnings in Delaware are set to expire at 8 a.m., while warnings in New Jersey will last until at least 10:30 a.m.
A lull in the nasty weather is expected during the late morning hours through the afternoon. Some sunshine could break through the clouds causing temperatures to rise into the 80s.
More rain, however, is slated to move into the region from the south around 7 p.m. Pop-up storms will hang around the region overnight and throughout Friday.
In preparation for the next several hours of rain, paired with the still high floodwaters from Tuesday's tropical storm, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas in southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
Seasonable conditions will return over the weekend. Some morning rain on Saturday will give way to sunshine and humid conditions. More sunshine is forecasted on Sunday as highs will creep close to the 90s.
___
THURSDAY: Scattered rain, sun. High: 82
FRIDAY: Showers, t-storm. High: 82, Low: 71
SATURDAY: a.m. rain, humid. High: 84, Low: 69
SUNDAY: Sunny warmer. High: 88, Low: 68
___
