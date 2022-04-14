Weather Authority: Temperatures regress Friday leading to chilly Easter Sunday

The early preview of summer will end overnight as temperatures migrate back to more seasonable levels ahead of Easter weekend.

A round of quick-moving showers that spawned brief Severe Thunderstorm Warnings on Thursday afternoon will drag cooler air into the Delaware Valley to stunt temperatures that previously reached into the 80s.

Most of the region is in the clear, but areas towards the New Jersey coast should brace for severe weather expected before 7 p.m.

Forecasters expect dry and partly cloudy conditions overnight, but temperatures will be noticeably colder in the low-to-mid 40s.

Conditions will rally on Friday with a nice mix of sun and clouds to help kick off Easter weekend. Forecasters expect temperatures to approach 70 degrees in most parts of the region.

Similar conditions will follow on Saturday with the chance of some nighttime showers that will help plunge temperatures for Easter Sunday. FOX 29's Scott Williams says sunshine will accompany cold temperatures in the 50s on Easter.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Wednesday with a chance of rain, before another late week warmup.

____

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 69, Low: 49

SATURDAY: p.m. spotty shower. High: 71, Low: 54

SUNDAY: Chilly Easter. High: 55, Low: 44

MONDAY: Cooler, showers. High: 54, Low: 39

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter