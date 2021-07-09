Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Delaware Valley as a cluster of strong storms charges across the region Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia suburbs, parts of southern New Jersey, and northern reaches of Delaware will be under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6 p.m. The Weather Service singled out Delaware County, Chester County, and New Castle County in their advisory.

Along with thunder and rain, forecasters expect the storms to bring wind gusts up to 40 MPH and the possibility of pea-sized hail.

The thunderstorms come hours after Tropical Storm Elsa rocked the region overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. Shore towns along the coast of New Jersey and Delaware experience Tornado Warnings and intense wind damage.

Elsa has since cleared the region to the far north, but a well-timed cold front made Friday's storms possible.

Pockets of scattered rain will continue overnight will the chance of some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. The system will move offshore early Saturday morning leading to a pleasant start to your weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s across the region. Another round of scattered rain is expected Sunday, but pockets of rain will be brief.

