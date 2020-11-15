Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of region bringing damaging winds
PHILADELPHIA - A thin band of powerful storms will sweep across the Delaware Valley on Sunday night with the potential for heavy downpours and damaging winds.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey until 8 p.m:
PENNSYLVANIA
- Berks County
- Bucks County
- Chester County
- Delaware County
- Lehigh County
- Montgomery County
- Northampton County
- Philadelphia
NEW JERSEY
- Camden County
- Gloucester County
- Salem County
DELAWARE
- New Castle County
The National Weather Service said the storms could produce gusts between 50-60 MPH, meaning tree damage and power outages are possible.
FOX 29's Weather Authority predicts the storms will impact the Philadelphia area between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. before clearing eastward over New Jersey.
Calmer conditions will follow the storms. Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s. A trend of cool and dry weather is forecasted for the Philadelphia area through the weekend.
SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 42
MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 51, Low: 37
TUESDAY: Dry chilly. High: 42, Low: 30
