Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of region bringing damaging winds

A thin band of powerful storms will sweep across the Delaware Valley on Sunday night with the potential for heavy downpours and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey until 8 p.m:

PENNSYLVANIA

Berks County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Lehigh County

Montgomery County

Northampton County

Philadelphia

NEW JERSEY

Camden County

Gloucester County

Salem County

DELAWARE

New Castle County

The National Weather Service said the storms could produce gusts between 50-60 MPH, meaning tree damage and power outages are possible.

FOX 29's Weather Authority predicts the storms will impact the Philadelphia area between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. before clearing eastward over New Jersey.

Calmer conditions will follow the storms. Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s. A trend of cool and dry weather is forecasted for the Philadelphia area through the weekend.

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 42

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 51, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Dry chilly. High: 42, Low: 30

