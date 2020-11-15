Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for parts of region bringing damaging winds

PHILADELPHIA - A thin band of powerful storms will sweep across the Delaware Valley on Sunday night with the potential for heavy downpours and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey until 8 p.m:

PENNSYLVANIA

  • Berks County
  • Bucks County
  • Chester County
  • Delaware County
  • Lehigh County
  • Montgomery County
  • Northampton County
  • Philadelphia

NEW JERSEY

  • Camden County 
  • Gloucester County
  • Salem County

DELAWARE

  • New Castle County

The National Weather Service said the storms could produce gusts between 50-60 MPH, meaning tree damage and power outages are possible.

FOX 29's Weather Authority predicts the storms will impact the Philadelphia area between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. before clearing eastward over New Jersey. 

Calmer conditions will follow the storms. Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s. A trend of cool and dry weather is forecasted for the Philadelphia area through the weekend.  

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 42

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 51, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Dry chilly. High: 42, Low: 30

