Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of the Delaware Valley

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of the Delaware Valley, as well as the Lehigh Valley and into northern New Jersey for Monday until 9 p.m., the National Weather Service announced.

While Cape May County and Cumberland County are not included in the watch, storms will still possibly pass through the counties and residents should be alert. Those in the watch should be aware and take heed should storms develop. The greatest threat with these storms are isolated hail, up to ping pong size, damaging wind, with gusts up to 70 mph and frequent cloud to ground lightning.

Thunderstorms could become widespread in the evening, after 8 p.m.

MONDAY: PM storms. High: 83, Low: 62

TUESDAY: Showers to sun. High: 82, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 60

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 77, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Warming up. High: 85, Low: 56

