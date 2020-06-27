Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Pa, NJ as powerful storms move across region
PHILADELPHIA - The National Weather Service has issued severe weather advisories for several counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as a band of heavy storms is expected to impact the region throughout the night.
Southern reaches of Mercer County and northern parts of Ocean County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15 p.m.
The following counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. this evening:
Pennsylvania
Berks
Bucks
Chester
Delaware
Montgomery
Northampton
Philadelphia
New Jersey
Atlantic
Burlington
Camden
Gloucester
Mercer
The severe weather is expected to bring wind gusts up to 70 MPH with penny-sized hail. Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible.
Rising dew points and high temperatures will increase the humidity across the region. The high in Philadelphia is expected to reach 91 degrees, while most of our area will peak in the mid-to-upper 80s.
Humidity will continue on Sunday with a 30 percent chance of ominous weather for most of the region.
SATURDAY: Hot, scattered storms likely. High: 91
SUNDAY: Hot, chance of storms. High: 91, Low: 73
MONDAY: Heat continues. High: 90, Low: 71
TUESDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 87, Low: 71
