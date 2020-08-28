Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for most of the area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the area until Friday at 8 p.m.

Thunderstorms moved through the area on Friday afternoon that brought heavy downpours and gusty winds to the area.

The isolated storms could bring heavy downpours that will serve as a preview of more rainfall expected on Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura will drench the region with an inch or two of precipitation.

The rain will move out of the area by Sunday and give way to comfortable temperatures in the high 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Seasonable conditions are expected to last through Thursday.

FRIDAY: Humid, p.m. rainfall. High: 88

SATURDAY: Rain, warm. High: 83, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Pleasant, sunny. High: 79, Low: 64

MONDAY: Pleasant, sunny. High: 79, Low: 59

