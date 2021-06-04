Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued as scattered storms sweep across the area
PHILADELPHIA - Showers and thunderstorms will linger on Friday ahead of a heat wave that will see temperatures soar into the 90s for five consecutive days beginning this weekend.
Intermittent rain will continue throughout the early afternoon ahead of a band of stronger storms that will muscle into the region by 4 p.m. The system will drag across Philadelphia and move east through southern New Jersey and shore towns.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most the area until 8 p.m. with the possibility of damaging winds, hail and lightning. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Bucks and Montgomery counties until 4 p.m.
Most of the rain and thunderstorms will pull offshore by 8 p.m. leading to dry overnight conditions.
Sunshine will return on Saturday as temperatures soar into the 90s to kick off a forecasted heatwave across the Delaware Valley. Temperatures will stay in the 90s over the weekend and reach as high as 94 degrees.
With highs expected to reach the mid-90s again on Monday, the region could see the first heat wave of 2021.
___
FRIDAY: Showers, thunderstorms. High: 80
SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 90, Low: 65
SUNDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 94, Low: 68
MONDAY: Stays hot. High: 94, Low: 69
___
