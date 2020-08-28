Weather Authority: Severe thunderstorms moving into the area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of our area until 8 p.m.

There's one Severe Thunderstorm Warning locally, until 3:30 p.m., for a storm currently moving across Delaware.

We've had mostly sunny skies with muggy conditions to start Friday, ahead of the expected scattered rain and thunderstorms.

Conditions grew pretty muggy and oppressive by lunchtime. The forecast high for Philadelphia was 88, and we reached that by mid-afternoon.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

FOX 29's Scott Williams said to expect those scattered showers and thunderstorms to be in the area through 9 p.m.

The isolated storms could bring heavy downpours that will serve as a preview of more rainfall expected on Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Laura will drench the region with an inch or two of precipitation.

The rain will move out of the area by Sunday and give way to comfortable temperatures in the high 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Seasonable conditions are expected to last through Thursday.

____

FRIDAY: Humid, p.m. rainfall. High: 88

SATURDAY: Rain, warm. High: 83, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Pleasant, sunny. High: 79, Low: 64

MONDAY: Pleasant, sunny. High: 79, Low: 59

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP