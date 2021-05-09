Weather Authority: Showers clear overnight ahead of pleasant Monday

Clusters of rain that hung around the Delaware Valley for most of Mother's Day will clear the region overnight leading to a partly cloudy and mild start to your workweek.

The remaining pop-up showers will skew to areas north of Philadelphia including Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley. Showers will move into part of central New Jersey and continue offshore by 7 a.m.

Most of the region will wake up to overcast skies with temperatures in the mid-50s. Cloud cover will begin to dissipate around noon as temperatures climb into the 60s. Most of the region will reach the upper 60s by later afternoon with pockets of sunshine.

A similar weather day will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will rise into the 70s on Thursday and remain there through the weekend.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 66, Low: 53

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 66, Low: 47

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 66, Low: 44

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 71, Low: 47

