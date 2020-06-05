Weather Authority: Showers, humidity continues Friday; pleasant weekend ahead

Overnight thunderstorms and rain will taper off as Friday morning continues, but another round of showers will follow in the afternoon and evening.

Conditions will remain muggy for most of the region. Temperatures will reach 80 degrees by noontime under mostly cloudy skies. Expect the pop-up storms to begin after 2 p.m.

Lingering storms will remain through the evening hours, but should clear in time for a dry weekend.

Saturday will be sunny and warm, with peak temperatures expected to reach the high 80s. Conditions will cool off to 79 degrees on Sunday with sunshine.

FRIDAY: Humid, p.m. storms likely. High: 87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm. High: 86, Low: 69

SUNDAY: Less humid, sunny. High: 79, Low: 60

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 57

