Weather Authority: Showers slated Sunday for Delaware Valley

A rainy week is forecasted for the Delaware Valley as Saturday ends on a pleasant note.

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says overnight into Sunday, showers will develop into the first half of the morning. Pop-up storms may develop throughout the late afternoon, after a noontime break.

Winds will also pick up late Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s.

Monday promises to be the only dry day in the seven-day forecast.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to remain seasonable throughout the week.

___

SUNDAY: Cloudy, showers. High: 54, Low: 44

MONDAY: Dry, mild. High: 56, Low: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 67, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 61, Low: 54

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter