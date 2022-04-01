Weather Authority: Showers slated Sunday for Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA - A rainy week is forecasted for the Delaware Valley as Saturday ends on a pleasant note.
FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says overnight into Sunday, showers will develop into the first half of the morning. Pop-up storms may develop throughout the late afternoon, after a noontime break.
Winds will also pick up late Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s.
Monday promises to be the only dry day in the seven-day forecast.
Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to remain seasonable throughout the week.
SUNDAY: Cloudy, showers. High: 54, Low: 44
MONDAY: Dry, mild. High: 56, Low: 39
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 67, Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 61, Low: 54
