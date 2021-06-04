Weather Authority: Showers, thunderstorms linger on Friday ahead of heatwave

Showers and thunderstorms will linger on Friday ahead of a heatwave that will see temperatures soar into the 90s for five consecutive days beginning this weekend.

Scattered showers will pop up across the Delaware Valley throughout Friday morning with temperatures in the 70s.

Intermittent rain will continue throughout the early afternoon ahead of a band of stronger storms that will muscle into the region by 4 p.m. The system will drag across Philadelphia and move east through southern New Jersey and shore towns.

Most of the rain and thunderstorms will pull offshore by 8 p.m. leading to dry overnight conditions.

Sunshine will return on Saturday as temperatures soar into the 90s to kick off a forecasted heatwave across the Delaware Valley. Temperatures will stay in the 90s over the weekend and reach as high as 94 degrees.

FRIDAY: Showers, thunderstorms. High: 80

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 90, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 94, Low: 68

MONDAY: Stays hot. High: 94, Low: 69

