Weather Authority: Slow-moving front brings rain to the region Monday

Keep an umbrella on you Monday as we will see rain.

Forecasters say a slow-moving front of rain will move into the region early Monday morning and provide off and on showers through at least Wednesday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says that in spite of the rain, which will be a few nuisance showers, Monday won't be a washout. Expect some humidity throughout the day.

The morning will begin in the 60s-70s but temperatures will climb into the 80s by evening.

So far, the forecast appears to show Wednesday and Thursday as the driest days of the week.

MONDAY: Cloudy, showers. High: 80, Low: 67

TUESDAY: Scatter showers. High: 78, Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Shower or two. High: 75, Low: 65

THURSDAY: A few showers. High: 75, Low: 64

