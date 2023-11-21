Weather Authority: Soaking rain Tuesday will impact Thanksgiving travel

Holiday travelers hoping to get a jump on Thanksgiving traffic will have to carefully navigate a deluge of rain that will soak the Delaware Valley into Wednesday.

Forecasters expect the rain to start around lunchtime, moving in from the west and expanding to eventually cover the entire region by mid-afternoon.

Temperatures nearing the 50s will keep the rain from freezing, but areas to the far west including Lancaster and Harrisburg could see snow or a wintry mix Tuesday.

The heaviest rain is expected to washout areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. with gusting winds that will blow upwards of 30 MPH.

Rain totals in most areas, including Philadelphia, will exceed 1.5 inches. Places to the north, including Trenton, Pottstown and Reading, will get 2 inches of rainfall.

The system will begin to taper off early Wednesday morning, bringing much safer travel conditions to our area with sunshine and highs reaching into the 60s.

Sun will stick around on Thanksgiving, though temperatures will dip back into the low-50s and continue to tumble into the 40s on Black Friday and into the weekend.

___

Tuesday: Rainy, cool. High: 48, Low: 32

Wednesday: A.M. rain, drying out. High: 62, Low: 52

Thursday: Sunny, breezy. High: 54, Low: 44

Friday: Cool, sunny. High: 48, Low: 38