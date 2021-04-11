Weather Authority: Spotty showers continue overnight as temps cool down

Spotty showers that washed over most of the Delaware Valley on Sunday will continue overnight and into Monday as clusters of precipitation continue to break off a spinning storm in the mid-west.

Temperatures will turn cooler overnight with most areas expected to hover around 50 degrees. Parts of the Lehigh Valley and central New Jersey can expect slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 40s.

The cool temperatures will continue on Monday with most of the area expected to dip into the 40s during the afternoon hours. Spotty rain showers will linger throughout the day with thicker banding in central and coastal New Jersey during the afternoon.

Showers will begin to dissipate Monday night as the showers begin to spiral around the outskirts of the Delaware Valley leaving behind dense cloud cover.

Some pockets of sun will break through the clouds on Tuesday as temperatures rebound into the 60s. Clouds will overtake the sun on Wednesday with mild conditions. A mid-week rainstorm on Thursday will lead to more clouds and sun to start the weekend on Friday.

MONDAY: Scattered showers, cooler. High: 51, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 63, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, mild. High: 65, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Chance of showers. High: 57, Low: 51

