Weather Authority: Spotty showers Friday become widespread overnight

Spotty showers on Friday will offer a preview into the soaking wet conditions that will impact the region during the first half of the weekend.

Cloud cover will increase during the morning hours as pockets of rain move closer to our region. By mid-morning a small band of showers will scrape by to the north of the city. Expect a heavier band of rain to move in around noon and sprinkle areas near the city. The high temperature in Philadelphia is expected to reach 48 degrees.

Rainfall will become more widespread overnight as heavy rain moves in just before midnight. Showers, which could bring downpours in some areas, will last throughout Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

Showers will begin to pull away in the afternoon and lead to calm overnight conditions from Saturday into Sunday. Sunshine will return on Sunday to help the region dry out from the soaking rain. Temperatures will remain cold in the 30s and 40s.

___

FRIDAY: Clouds to rain. High: 48

SATURDAY: a.m. rain, breezy. High: 46, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 41, Low: 31

MONDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40, Low: 27

___

