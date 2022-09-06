Weather Authority: Spotty showers linger into Wednesday, sunshine returns by weekend

Rain showers will become spotty overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday as a system of that brought drenching downpours slowly drags off the coast.

Forecasters expect the lingering rain to pair with chilly temperatures that will drop into the mid-60s overnight.

A spotty shower could dampen your Wednesday morning commute with otherwise gloomy conditions and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Sunshine will return on Thursday with warmer temperatures in the 80s to help set the stage for a pleasant late-summer weekend across the Delaware Valley.

Clear skies and temperatures in the 80s is forecasted for both Friday and Saturday. Cloud cover will thicken on Sunday with mugginess that will make conditions uncomfortable.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering rain. High: 74, Low: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81, Low: 66

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Warm, muggy. High: 86, Low: 64

SUNDAY: Cloudy, muggy. High: 85, Low: 66