Weather Authority: Spotty showers overnight leads to cooler, breezy Thursday

A cold front from the north will push a cluster of spotty showers across parts of the Delaware Valley overnight, leading to a cooler and breezy Thursday.

Brief pockets of rain will move from north to south, starting in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley around 7 p.m. and moving through parts of southeastern Pennsylvania from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Rain will dissipate during the early morning hours and cooler temperatures accompanied by gusting winds will move in.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach the low 70s with more sunshine. Forecasters expect similar conditions on Friday leading into a pleasant Memorial Day Weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday of the holiday weekend will be in the mid-70s with a pleasant mix of sun and clouds. Memorial Day Monday will follow the same pattern, with highs in the 80s.

___

THURSDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 72, Low: 51

FRIDAY: Dry, nice. High: 74, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun. High: 76, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 75, Low: 53