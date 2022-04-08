Weather Authority: Spotty showers overnight will lead to partly cloudy Saturday

After a gorgeous day, folks in the Delaware Valley should see Friday evening temperatures fall out of the 50s into the 40s overnight. There will be a few spotty showers developing tonight from west to east.

An upper level low close to the region will keep a chance of spotty showers in the forecast to start the weekend.

Saturday, expect a high of 58 degrees with sun and clouds and a few, spotty pop-up showers.

Sunday features mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s and breezy NW winds 10-15 mph.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

FRIDAY NIGHT: Spotty showers. Low: 47

SATURDAY: Spotty shower. High: 58, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 39

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



