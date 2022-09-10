Weather Authority: Spotty showers Sunday morning gives way to cool, rainy afternoon

Saturday was a beautiful day, but clouds are overtaking the area in advance of rain moving into the region.

Showers should move into the area overnight. Sunday morning will see spotty showers, with a more steady rain beginning in the afternoon.

Sunday evening could see some heavy downpours. Temperatures Sunday will remain steady, in the mid-70s.

Monday should see the rain dissipate in the morning, with more storms in the afternoon. Some showers could linger into Tuesday morning. Highs should be in the lower 80s for most of next week.

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by using the free FOX 29 Weather Authority App.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers late. Low: 68

SUNDAY: Off and on showers. High: 74, Low: 70

MONDAY: Evening showers. High: 78, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 80, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 82, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Sunny and beautiful. High: 80, Low: 58