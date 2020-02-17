Weather Authority: Spotty showers Tuesday with mild temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild Tuesday ahead of a mid-week cold snap.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 56 degrees.
A dry start to the day will give way to a mild afternoon with some clouds. Rain will move in during the evening rush.
By Wednesday, temperatures will drop to a high of 46 degrees. On Thursday and Friday, the high is forecasted to be around 37 degrees amid dry conditions.
___
TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 56 Low: 39
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 25
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 20
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 37 Low: 25
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 49 Low: 25
___
