Weather Authority: Spotty showers Tuesday with mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild Tuesday ahead of a mid-week cold snap.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 56 degrees.

A dry start to the day will give way to a mild afternoon with some clouds. Rain will move in during the evening rush.

By Wednesday, temperatures will drop to a high of 46 degrees. On Thursday and Friday, the high is forecasted to be around 37 degrees amid dry conditions.

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 56 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 20

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 37 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 49 Low: 25

