Weather Authority: Spring nor'easter to impact Delaware Valley overnight Monday

A spring nor'easter will impact the Delaware Valley Monday night with bouts of heavy rain and strong wind gusts that will continue into early Tuesday morning.

Forecasters expect scattered showers to move in from the southwest during the mid-to-late afternoon and organize during the evening to engulf the region.

Temperatures that hovered around 50 degrees on Monday will dip into the mid-40s overnight. FOX 29's Scott Williams says winds will gust close to 30 MPH.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Lehigh Valley, including the Poconos, where they could see 3-6 inches of snow.

The nor'easter will move out of the region ahead of Tuesday morning's commute. Sunshine will return on Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-50s, but continued wind gusts will make conditions feel colder.

Forecasters expect a midweek warmup to start Wednesday with temperatures reaching into the 60s and exceed 70 degrees by Friday.

___

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 54, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 62, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, nice. High: 66, Low: 42

FRIDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 75, Low: 50

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter