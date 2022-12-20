Weather Authority: Storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Delaware Valley ahead Christmas

A stretch of sunny and cold weather will come to an abrupt end on Thursday when forecasters expect a storm with heavy rain and strong winds to impact the region.

Conditions will remain mostly calm on Wednesday with highs barely exceeding 40 degrees and increasing clouds that will signal the incoming storm.

Rain that will be heavy at times is expected to cover the entire Delaware Valley Thursday afternoon and continue overnight into Friday night.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says temperatures Thursday into Friday will hover around 50 degrees, but tumble when the rain ends causing some areas to see wet snow.

Along with the drenching rain, forecasters say strong winds will gust up to 50 MPH which could threaten power lines and tree limbs in some places.

Sunshine will return on Christmas Eve, but temperatures will drop dramatically into the 20s where they will remain through Christmas Day.

___

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 41, Low: 25

THURSDAY: Rain arrives. High: 52, Low: 30

FRIDAY: a.m. rain, blustery. High: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny, frigid. High: 24, Low: 14