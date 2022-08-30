Weather Authority: Storms break heatwave to bring relief to the Delaware Valley Wednesday

A line of storms that moved through the Delaware Valley Tuesday night is bringing relief from scorching temperatures to the Delaware Valley on Wednesday.

The heavy downpours, thunderstorms and strong winds led to the end of the season's fifth heat wave, which lasted seven days.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says ragweed levels will be high Wednesday due to breezy conditions.

Wednesday morning temperatures will be comfortable before temperatures rise to the upper 80s.

Looking ahead, temperatures are set to remain in the 80s with sunshine until Saturday, when humidity returns to the forecast.

Those attending the 2022 Made in America Festival will need to drink plenty of water as conditions are set to be hot and humid both days.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 86

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 87, Low: 68

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 87, Low: 63

SATURDAY: Humidity returns. High: 90, Low: 66

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 70

MONDAY: Labor Day. High: 86, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Storm chance. High: 86, Low: 69