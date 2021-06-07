Weather Authority: Stretch of high temperatures continue into a heat wave

The stretch of heat continues with temperatures continuing to blaze into the 90s.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says that humidity will be stifling on Monday in ways that it wasn't over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory until Monday, at 8 p.m.

For those out in the elements, make sure you take it easy, drink plenty of water and wear lightweight clothing. Spending time in the shade also works well.

The heat remains Monday, while chances of rain or thunderstorms help to keep temps in the upper 80s Tuesday. Some relief from the heat should arrive Thursday.

MONDAY: Stays hot. High: 93, Low: 71

TUESDAY: Chance of storms. High: 88, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Chance of storms. High: 91, Low: 73

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84, Low: 72

