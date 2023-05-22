Weather Authority: Stretch of sunshine continues as forecasters watch coastal storm for holiday weekend

After a warm Monday, sunny conditions with spring-like temperatures are continuing in the Delaware Valley.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the 70s.

Temperatures will jump to the 80s on Wednesday before dipping back into the 70s.

Looking ahead, the early forecast for Memorial Day weekend looks sunny with a slight chance of rain.

If you're heading down the shore, conditions will be partly sunny with the possibility of rain each day.

Temperatures down the shore will linger in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Forecasters say there is an elevated risk of rip currents due to the development of a coastal storm.

The forecast may change as the holiday weekend approaches, FOX 29's Sue Serio warns.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 74, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 80, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 71, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 73, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. High: 75, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain. High: 77, Low: 54

MONDAY: Memorial Day. High: 82, Low: 58