Weather Authority: Summer-like Friday bringing warm temperatures ahead of cool Mother's Day weekend

Friday is bringing a sneak peek at summer before Mother's Day weekend ushers in cooler temperatures with some rain.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says southwesterly winds will launch temperatures into the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Conditions will change overnight as clouds move in and bring rain to the forecast on Saturday.

Forecasters say the rain will hit its peak around noon before beginning to taper off during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will also be cooler, lingering in the 70s.

Looking ahead, Mother's Day is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Next week will then see a stretch of sunny days with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 86, Low: 58

SATURDAY: High: 73, Low: 64

SUNDAY: High: 75, Low: 57

MONDAY: High: 71, Low: 52

TUESDAY: High: 81, Low: 53

WEDNESDAY: High: 74, Low: 58

THURSDAY: High: 74, Low: 49