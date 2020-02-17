Weather Authority: Sun and clouds with mild temps for Presidents Day

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mild and comfortable Presidents Day on Monday.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected with temperatures hovering in the upper 40's to mid 50's across the region.

Precipitation returns to the forecast by Tuesday in the form of afternoon showers.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-40's by Wednesday.

___

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 52 Low: 34

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 57 Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 47 Low: 25

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 21

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 38 Low: 25

___

