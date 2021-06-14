Weather Authority: Sun peeks through heavy cloud coverage Monday
PHILADELPHIA - The sun will be peeking through some heavy cloud coverage as weather becomes unsettled Monday.
The cloud coverage is set to last through noon before scattered thunderstorms are set to begin. The thunderstorms will last into the evening before they leave the area.
We will see some sun peeking through here and there but it won't be a lot between the clouds and the thunderstorms.
Overnight, expect some strong to severe thunderstorms as well but they should dissipate by the late morning hours Tuesday.
MONDAY: Sunny, rain possible. High: 83, Low: 62
TUESDAY: Showers to sun. High: 82, Low: 66
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 78, Low: 60
THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 77, Low: 54
FRIDAY: Warming up. High: 85, Low: 56
