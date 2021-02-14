Weather Authority: Sunday morning chill leads to afternoon thaw

We are waking up to a sheen of ice covering all matter of landscape and material across the Delaware Valley, the freezing rain having wreaked havoc yesterday afternoon and evening.

The system, having moved in from the south Saturday, skirted out of the region in the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday. Valentine’s Day starts quiet, but slippery.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Temperatures are below freezing, but set to rise into the mid to upper 30s Sunday, which should help to begin the process of thawing.

Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest updates on the incoming winter weather

Untreated sidewalks and roadways are treacherous so anyone traveling in the morning or just walking about should take it easy and go slow. Black ice remains an issue through the early afternoon.

Advertisement

Winter Weather Advisories are set to expire over the next several hours.

No sooner are we finished with one system when another system is set to move in. Monday into Tuesday should start as a wintry mix and transition into rain before it's through. A similar situation may be setting up for Thursday into Friday.

___

SUNDAY: Thawing out, cloudy. High: 39, Low: 32

MONDAY: Wintry mix. High: 37, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Wintry mix to rain. High: 47, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter