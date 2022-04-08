Weather Authority: Sunday to be breezy with spotty showers before days of back-to-back rain

Even though Sunday will kick off sunny, it will be a pretty cloudy and wet week ahead once again.

Sunday is the coldest day of the week with temperatures in the mid-50s and afternoon wind that will add a chill to the air.

The wind will drop overnight and some areas will see frost.

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory, so bring in any outdoor plants that may be impacted by the cold.

Monday is one of the few dry days in the seven-day forecast.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s, which is typical for this time of year, according to FOX 29's Drew Anderson.

Showers will move in Monday night and stick around until Tuesday morning.

The sun returns Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will jump up into the 70s.

Warm temperatures will continue Wednesday and Thursday, but there are a few showers and thunderstorms expected.

MONDAY: Sunny Morning. Cloudier Afternoon. High: 64.

TUESDAY: Morning Showers. Sunnier Afternoon. High: 74.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers. High: 76.

THURSDAY: Some Sun. Evening Thunderstorms. High: 78.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Cooler. High: 68.

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers. High: 66.

