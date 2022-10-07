Weather Authority: Sunny again Friday, beautiful fall weekend ahead

The Delaware Valley will be treated to another dose of sunshine on Friday along with some warmer temperatures.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper 70s Friday before things cool off.

This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s.

Saturday will be the cooler day with blustery conditions expected as well

Next week will start out just as pleasant, and rain won’t reenter the forecast until later in the week.

