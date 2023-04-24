Weather Authority: Sunny and cool Tuesday ahead of mid-week showers

For the last few weeks, the Delaware Valley has been spoiled with warm weather and mostly sunny skies. Now, that beautiful, above-average weather took a turn. Forecasters say the area should be seeing temperatures about ten degrees higher than Monday's 50s.

Overnight temperatures are expected to plummet into the 30s across most of the region. The overnight chill will even put the upper parts of Bucks and Montgomery counties under a frost advisory.

Tuesday is expected to start off in the 40s before the sun warms the region up towards the 60s, which Meteorologist Kathy Orr describes as comfortable, just not warm.

A weak disturbance is expected to bring showers by mid-afternoon on Wednesday. The wet weather will last through the early evening on Wednesday before things dry out on Thursday.

Partly sunny skies on Thursday will turn to showers on Friday before a weekend soaker impacts the area.

Forecasters say a few lingering showers could even carry over to next week.

This week's temperatures will linger in the 60s, making things cool and below-average for this time of year. In fact, Kathy Orr says we will stay below-average until we move in to May. Then, by May 4, we are expected to slowly inch above-average.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny & cool. High: 63, Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: P.m. showers. High: 65, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 46

FRIDAY: A few showers. High: 60, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Shower chance. High: 61, Low: 49

SUNDAY: More rain. High: 64, Low: 53

MONDAY: Showers linger. High: 63, Low: 49