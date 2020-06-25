Weather Authority: Sunny and warm Thursday leads to weekend warm up

Expect warm and sunny conditions to continue on Thursday with high temperatures in the mid-80s and low humidity.

Morning conditions will start seasonable with sunshine and a mix of clouds. By 9 a.m. temperatures will feel a shade under 80 and climb as the day progresses.

Sunshine and intermittent clouds will remain throughout the day. A peak temperature of 87 is expected for Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday will be seasonable and sunny with highs in the 80s. Humidity will return to our area on Saturday and temperatures will crank up into the 90s creating oppressive heat. The dry, 90-degree weather is expected to last through Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 87

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues. High: 88, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Humid, p.m. storm possible. High: 93, Low: 70

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 73

