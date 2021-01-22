Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Friday leads to cold weekend across region

A blustery start to the weekend on Friday will lead to even colder temperatures in the days ahead with a chance of wet snow as early as Monday.

Conditions on Friday will feel much colder than the thermometer will read thanks to sustained winds. Temperatures will remain above freezing on Friday morning, but the wind chill factor will make it feel like the 20s. By the afternoon, conditions will be sunny with a wind chill in the 30s.

Temperatures will plummet on Saturday and Sunday with forecasted highs in the 30s on both days. The cold front will be met with some precipitation on Monday which will lead to a wintry mix for most of the area. The winter weather is expected to start Monday night and last through Tuesday.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a second system slated to bring snow flurries to parts of our area on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 44

SATURDAY: Blustery, cold. High: 33, Low: 26

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 36, Low: 23

MONDAY: p.m. snow/rain. High: 38, Low: 25

