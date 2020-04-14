Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Thursday ahead
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and breezy Thursday
Temperatures will reach a high of around 50 degrees.
Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast this weekend, with morning showers on Saturday and afternoon showers on Sunday.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50 Low: 35
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 43
SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 50 Low: 37
SUNDAY: AM showers. High: 59 Low: 46
