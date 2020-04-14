Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Sunny, breezy Thursday ahead

By , and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 32 mins ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Wednesday update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny and breezy Thursday

Temperatures will reach a high of around 50 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast this weekend, with morning showers on Saturday and afternoon showers on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___ 

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50 Low: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 43

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 50 Low: 37

SUNDAY: AM showers. High: 59 Low: 46

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live