Weather Authority: Sunny, chilly Halloween slated for region

The weather will give our area a trick and a treat this Halloween with bitter cold temperatures and the welcomed return of bright sunshine.

After days of gloom conditions and pounding rain, Saturday will feature clear skies from morning to sundown. Temperatures, however, will sit in the 40s throughout the day.

Morning conditions started out near the freezing point, which triggered an early morning Freeze Warning for areas in southern New Jersey and counties in Pennsylvania. Conditions will climb into the 40s by the afternoon and approach 50 degrees this evening.

Trick-or-treaters may want to incorporate a jacket into their Halloween costume because temperatures are expected to plummet back into the 30s overnight with increasing clouds.

Sunshine will resume on Sunday and temperatures will near the 60s during the daytime hours. The FOX 29 Weather Authority is tracking a chance of rain to wrap up the weekend.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 49, Low: 32

SUNDAY: Chance of rain. High: 59, Low: 39

MONDAY: Breezy, partly cloudy. High: 47, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 52, Low: 38

