Weather Authority: Sunny, humid Sunday wraps up weekend

Expect a much-needed sunny and warm Sunday to help dry out parts of the region still soaked from last week's tropical storm and subsequent pop-up showers.

Conditions will be hot and humid across the Delaware Valley. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s by noon and approach 90 degrees in the late afternoon. Humidity will rise and make conditions feel hotter than the temperatures suggest.

Similar conditions will be felt across the region on Monday as temperatures will exceed the 90s with sunshine. The 90 degree temperatures will continue through Wednesday with the chance of storms.

SUNDAY: Hazy, humid. High: 89, Low: 79

MONDAY: Hot, humid. High: 91, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Hot, a storm. High: 92, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Heat continues, chance of a storm. High: 90, Low: 74

