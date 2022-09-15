Weather Authority: Sunny, mild Thursday sets stage for pleasant late-summer weekend

A stretch of mild late-summer weather will continue of Thursday with plenty of sunshine, but forecasters warn the humidity will soon return.

Temperatures on Thursday will sit in the mid-70s under clear skies across the Delaware Valley with light winds from the northwest.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Friday morning will be noticeably colder with temperatures in the 40s and 50s that will give the illusion of Fall.

Conditions will quickly rally during the daylight hours on Friday as temperatures return to the 80s with sunshine to set the stage for a warmer weekend.

Temperatures on Saturday will stretch into the mid-80s and pair with humidity on Sunday to make conditions rival 90 degrees.

Summer heat will continue into the workweek with lingering sunshine.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 77

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 80, Low: 54

SATURDAY: More sun, warmer. High: 84, Low: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 88, Low: 63