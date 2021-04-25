Weather Authority: Sunny Monday leads to mid-week warmup with temps in the 80s

The weekend will draw to a close overnight with calm conditions and slightly cooler temperatures. Sunshine will return on Monday and begin a warming trend that will skyrocket temps into the 80s by mid-week.

Overnight temperatures in Philadelphia and parts of New Jersey will drop into the low-to-mid 40s. Areas north and west of the city will be slightly cooler around the upper 30s.

Sunshine will return on Monday with mild conditions in the 60s across the region. A jolt of warm air will push into the region from the south and skyrocket temperatures into the mid-80s by Wednesday. Temperatures will stay near 80 on Thursday with a chance of rain before cooling down to 70 in time for the weekend.

Conditions will stay sunny over the weekend with more seasonable temperatures.

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 63, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 75, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Summer-like. High: 86, Low: 59

THURSDAY: Chance of rain. HIgh: 80, Low: 67

